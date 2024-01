EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Portsmouth came out strong in the first half. They were making shots and at times, made it look easy. They led at one point 16-7, late in the first quarter. By the half, Portsmouth had a 30-21 lead.

But East Providence would fight back and win, 53-48. Christian Torres’s 16 points led the Townies. Kenan Ochgwu was right behind his teammate with 15.

Portsmouth got 14 points from Thomas Hurd and 11 points from Adam Conheeney.