PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Greenwich is now one game away from its first division title in 25 years after a 3-2 walk-off win against East Providence Thursday afternoon.

Tied at two with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning, Thomas O’Brien drove in the game-winning run to give the Avengers a 1-0 series lead.

Game 2 of the series will be played on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.