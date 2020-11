JOHNSTON, RI (WPRI) - The Toll Gate girls soccer team knew that Gianna Cirella was watching from above. Cassie Cirella made sure of it, scoring two goals in the Titans Division III girls soccer title win over Narragansett, 3-1.

Cassie's older sister Gianna was the Titans goalie when she tragically died of sepsis in 2017. The program has rallied around Gianna's memory with a "Gi-Strong" mentality every since, culminating with Sunday's win.