Boys hockey series canceled due to COVID; Hendricken, Mount St. Charles named co-state champions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Division I boys hockey championship series has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 case, according to the Rhode Island Interscholastic League.

The best-of-three series was set to begin Friday night between Bishop Hendricken High School and Mount St. Charles Academy.

“In the spirit of good faith and understanding, the schools mutually agreed to declare Mt. St. Charles and Bishop Hendricken the 2021 Boys Ice Hockey Co-State Champions,” the RIIL said in a statement.

“We congratulate Mt. St. Charles and Bishop Hendricken on the outstanding seasons that brought them both to the title series,” the statement continued. “Furthermore, we applaud their tremendous display of sportsmanship in the face of a difficult situation.”

In a statement following the decision, Bishop Hendricken said both teams will play a charity exhibition game at a later date to raise funds for Bishop Feehan High School’s A.J. Quetta, who suffered a serious injury on the ice earlier this year.

Mount St. Charles also issued a statement, which reads in part, “We are all disappointed that we can’t compete on the ice against our rival for another banner but are proud of the hard work that brought our undefeated hockey team to the state championship.”