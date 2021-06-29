Dighton-Rehoboth falls to Tyngsborough in D-II championship

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Crook Point Bascule Bridge lit up the night sky Tuesday, but not in a way that the city had intended when it released plans earlier this month to restore the local landmark.

The bridge, which has been stuck in the upright position for more than four decades, was seen burning for miles as firefighters scrambled to get to the source of the flames, which appeared to span the length of the structure.