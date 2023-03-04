PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Defending girls state champion, No. 6 Ponaganset defeated No. 3 La Salle 51-42 in the Elite 8 on Saturday.
The Chieftans will play No. 2 North Kingstown in the Final Four next Saturday at the Ryan Center.
