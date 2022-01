(WPRI) – Former Mount St. Charles standout and NHL player Dave Capuano reflected on relationship with legendary head coach Bill Belisle, who passed away Wednesday at the age of 92.

The USA Hockey Hall of Fame coach led the Mounties to 32 state championships, including 26 straight. More than 20 of his players went on to get drafted to the NHL, including Capuano, who said the lessons he learned from Belisle stretch far beyond the ice.