Cumberland tops Lincoln, 2-0 in girls soccer

High School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cumberland tops Lincoln, 2-0 in girls soccer

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams