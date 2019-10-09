Cumberland tops Lincoln, 2-0 in girls soccer

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Soccer Association—a group that organizes and promotes adult amateur soccer throughout the state—took to social media over the weekend, requesting that Burrillville schools be punished for an incident reported last month.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the group called on the Rhode Island Interscholastic League (RIIL) to suspend Burrillville from athletic competition for a year.