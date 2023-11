PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Four girls soccer teams were crowned state champions on Saturday at Rhode Island College.

In Division 1, Cumberland defeated Mt. Hope, 3-1.

In Division 2, Portsmouth defeated Scituate, 5-1.

In Division 3, Westerly defeated Toll Gate, 4-0

In Division 4, Rogers defeated Johnston, 3-0.

Click the video above for all highlights and reaction!