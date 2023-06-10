CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) – Cumberland scored five runs in the fifth inning to defeat Bishop Hendricken 8-6 in the Division I baseball semifinals. The Clippers advance to the championship against La Salle.

This game resumed Saturday with Cumberland leading 3-1 in the fourth inning after being postponed on Friday due to weather.

Luke Plumer broke things open in the fifth with a two-out, two-run single. Consecutive RBI singles by Anthony Martin, Alex Iannuccilli and Shayne Godin made it 8-1 Cumberland heading into the sixth inning.

The Hawks would put a rally together in the top of the seventh, plating five runs in the inning, but fall short of a return to the title game.

The championship series between Cumberland and La Salle is set to begin Wednesday at Rhode Island College, first pitch is at 4:30 p.m.