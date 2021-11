NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) -- North Kingstown school officials on Saturday defended their actions amid a growing scandal surrounding their former boys basketball coach, pushing back at suggestions that school administrators mishandled the matter but promising a further review.

The North Kingstown School Committee met for about six hours behind closed doors at an unusual meeting to discuss decisions involving the former coach, Aaron Thomas. He is accused of instructing student-athletes to strip naked for so-called "fat tests" while they were alone with him in his office.