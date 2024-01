PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston West came out of the gates smoking. They built a 15-2 lead and never looked back.

Maia Riccio of Cranston West got things started right by scoring 14 of her 19 points in the first half. Her teammate Kyla Buco had 22 points.

Mya Jiminez for Cranston East led all scorers with 25 points. Her teammate Madison Gutierrez finished with 9.

Cranston West beats Cranston East, 71-49.