COVID-19 abruptly ends seasons for Barrington boys, Warwick girls hockey teams

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Two Rhode Island high school hockey teams seasons were suddenly cut short Tuesday after it was discovered the players were recently exposed to COVID-19.

The Barrington boys and the Warwick Co-Op girls hockey teams both opted out of the Rhode Island Interscholastic League’s boys and girls playoffs after the R.I. Department of Health determined the players needed to quarantine for 10 days.

The teams, which were both scheduled to begin their playoff runs Tuesday night, were exposed while facing opponents on the ice last weekend. Neither of the cases are connected.

More info: Barrington played EG on Saturday. EG's AD Casie Rhodes told me one player test positive after playing Barrington. EG called the RIDOH for guidance and since EG had 9 positive cases in the last 90 days, those 9 players are cleared to play tonight vs Bishop Hendricken. — Rosie Langello (@RosieLangello) February 23, 2021

Just got this text from Warwick AD Ken Rix after a parent reached out to us about the Warwick co-op girls hockey quarterfinal game against Burrillville that was canceled tonight. @wpri12 https://t.co/iK7eR7aWcP pic.twitter.com/h2Z4zKzD1g — Rosie Langello (@RosieLangello) February 23, 2021

“My eyes teared up when I told them … unfortunately, our season is over,” Barrington coach Kevin Croke said.

“It’s heartbreaking to go majority of the middle and late season without COVID being a factor,” Barrington senior captain Jackson Gorman added. “I mean, everyone kind of wants that official ending, even if we had lost our next playoff game.”

The Warwick girls Co-Op team, too, was disappointed to learn their season had abruptly ended.

“It was heartbreaking, especially being a senior, to hear that,” Warwick senior captain Ella Centracchio said.

12 News reached out to the RIIL to inquire whether the games could be rescheduled, but the league opted not to comment.