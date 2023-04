LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — In front another load of MLB scouts, Alex Clemmey shined on Monday afternoon at Lincoln.

His control was much-improved from his season-debut at Coventry as he struck out nine Lions across four hitless innings. He walked just two batters and touched 98 miles per hour on the radar gun.

His team gave him plenty of offense has Hendricken won 8-0.

Highlights from the game are above.