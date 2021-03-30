Classical sweeps Tolman, PCD tops Mt. Pleasant in girls volleyball

SMITHFIELD, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Leandro DeBrito.

The Shea High School graduate came back to Rhode Island and his Duquesne team picked up a 20-10 win over Bryant, clinching the NEC Regular Season title. A senior safety, DeBrito leads the Dukes in tackles and is second in Interceptions.