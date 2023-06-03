PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Chariho defeated St. Raphael 4-2 in the Division III boys tennis championship. It’s the first title for the Chargers in over 30 years.

Joshua Bolek came up with the winning point for Chariho in number four singles.

“During the tiebreaker, I was just trying to focus on putting it away on his backhand and I got it done” he said. “It means a lot. It’s one of those things that everyone dreams of. You wanna like win the championship for your team and it’s amazing that I won it for my team.”