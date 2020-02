Shea's Erickson Bans dropped 38 points in the Raiders loss to Pilgrim and set the state's all-time scoring record. Bans needed 29 points to pass St. Raphael's Rob Griffin who held the record at 2,471. Bans hit the mark when he made a pair of free throws with less than two minutes left in the game.

Regardless, Pilgrim able to pull out a two point win over Shea 92-90.