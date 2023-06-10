PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Central Falls dominated Juanita Sanchez 14-2 to win the Division IV softball championship Saturday afternoon at Rhode Island College.

“It feels great. These girls, I’ve played with them since my freshman year. Actually, three because of COVID,” said Central Falls senior Alexsya Torres. “A lot of them are new. I’m the only one that plays softball on this team. I play travel, so being able to watch them grow from then to now, that really impressed me and I’m really proud of all of them.”