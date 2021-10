PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Central is looking to lock down the second seed in Division I-A and the first step was to beat Cranston East on Saturday.

The Knights offense got rolling from the very first play. Judah Varfley took the handoff into the red zone. He would score a few plays later.

It was a multi-score game for Varfley. Central got the win 34-14.

Now, the Knights await the winner of Monday’s matchup between East Greenwich and South Kingstown to finalize seeding.