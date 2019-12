CRANSTON, RI (WPRI) – A crowd of family, friends and neighbors gathered at Spirito’s Restaurant in Cranston Thursday night to celebrate Johnston’s Dan Mazzulla. The former Panthers basketball star and head coach is recovering from a brain tumor.

The Mazulla’s are starting a foundation, “Team Danny” to raise money for cancer research. Meanwhile, despite going through chemotherapy, Dan is back on the sidelines coaching his grandson’s rec team.