Case tops Seekonk in boys basketball, 64-52

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is C.J. Sheldon.

The Hendricken senior set a RIIL record of 21.79 in the 50M Freestyle at last Winter's State Meet, bringing home his 4th Individual Gold. His two winning anchor runs on the 200 and 400 Freestyle relays, helping the Hawks earn their 33rd State Championship.