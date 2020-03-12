Coronavirus impacting Rhode Island high school sports

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Coronavirus prevention is effecting the high school sports playoff setups in Rhode Island.

There will be no fans for the boy’s hockey championships this weekend at the University of Rhode Island, while many schools are only allowing essential personnel and parents to attend the games.

In the above video, Eric Rueb of The Providence Journal breaks down the changes and upcoming playoff predictions with Yianni Kourakis.

