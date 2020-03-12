1  of  3
Breaking News
Newport cancels St. Patrick’s Day Parade Coronavirus Concerns: Raimondo discourages holding, attending large events for next 2 weeks URI: No on-campus classes through at least April 3 due to coronavirus
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

Coronavirus impacting Rhode Island high school sports

High School

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Play the Basketball Madness Challenge versus local entrants on WPRI.com to win big prizes!

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Coronavirus prevention is effecting the high school sports playoff setups in Rhode Island.

There will be no fans for the boy’s hockey championships this weekend at the University of Rhode Island, while many schools are only allowing essential personnel and parents to attend the games.

In the above video, Eric Rueb of The Providence Journal breaks down the changes and upcoming playoff predictions with Yianni Kourakis.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links
Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

The Big Tournament: Complete Coverage

More Big Tournament

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com