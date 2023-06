PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Cumberland ace Michael Bradshaw delivered on his promise. Four years ago he told his Clipper coaching staff that they would win a state championship during his career and that promise was fulfilled on Monday afternoon.

The Merrimack signee twirled another gem in the deciding Game 3 to help his team hold off La Salle, 2-1, and win the program’s first state title since 1993.

Highlights and team reaction are in the video above.