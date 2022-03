Masking optional in many school districts starting …

VIDEO NOW: Cicilline’s takeaways from his trip to …

Little City Thrifty brings thousands to WaterFire …

Weather Alert: Patchy Areas of Dense Fog This Evening; More …

Weather Now: Cloudy, Rainy & Mild to End the Weekend

Rally held in Attleboro in support of Ukraine

Procession held for Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar …

Weather Now: Showers Arrive for Sunday Along With Milder …

40th Annual Pawtucket St. Patrick’s Day Parade held …

Fire under investigation at Rehoboth business

Weather Now: Increasing Clouds Today; Rain to End …