WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — After Gov. Gina Raimondo announced students will continue distance learning for the remainder of the school year, the Rhode Island Interscholastic League (RIIL) has canceled the 2020 spring sports season.

The league previously said it would only hold the spring season if students were able to return to school, noted Cranston High School East Principal Sean Kelly, who's also the chairman of the Principals' Committee on Athletics.