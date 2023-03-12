KINGSTON (WPRI) – Bishop Hendricken won its third-straight state basketball title on Sunday, defeating La Salle 67-61.

Michael Paquette scored 15 points, earning him the Most Valuable Player award.

“Credit to La Salle, they are a very talented team, great players,” he said. “We knew it was going to be close. They went on some runs, but we were just able to pull away. It could have gone either way, but we were able to pull it out.”

“We call him the straw that mixes the drink. Nothing seems to phase him,” said Hendricken head coach Jamal Gomes of Paquette. “When’s he’s playing well, nothing phases him. When he’s not playing that well, nothing phases him. He just grinds it out every single day.”

It was a revenge win for the Hawks, who lost to the Rams in the Division I title game on Feb. 26.