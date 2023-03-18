PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Bishop Hendricken defeated La Salle 2-0 Saturday night to claim its third-straight boys Division I hockey title.

It was another instant classic between the two schools, stalemated at 1-0 Hawks until the final seconds when Will Cavanaugh scored his second goal of the night to clinch the win.

“That was probably my best high school moment,” Cavanaugh said of his game-clinching goal. “Probably my best time ever playing in high school. I had a great time.”

Sophomore goalkeeper Brayden Nebus completed the shutout.

“I couldn’t have done it without them,” Nebus said of his teammates. “If we didn’t score that early goal and keep playing from that, I wouldn’t have the shutout.”