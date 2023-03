PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – No. 1 seed Bishop Hendricken defeated No. 4 Pilgrim 2-1 and No. 2 La Salle dominated No. 3 Cumberland 5-1 to advance to the Division I boys hockey championship.

The Hawks are in pursuit of their third-straight title. They’ll play the Rams next Saturday at 7 p.m. at Schneider Arena.