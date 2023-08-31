WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Bishop Hendricken’s revenge campaign begins Saturday when the Hawks face Monsignor Farrell (N.Y.).

Hendricken saw its streak of five-straight state championships snapped last season at the hands of rival La Salle.

“It’s great to get back with the kids and coaches, working towards a common goal,” said head coach Keith Croft. “Last year didn’t end the way we wanted, so it’s a common goal that we share to get back there and get another shot at it.”

The game will be played Saturday at 12 p.m. at Bryant University.