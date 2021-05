PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) -- Rhode Island's education commissioner said Tuesday it was less expensive to give former Providence Superintendent Harrison Peters a nearly $170,000 severance deal to leave the district rather than risk potential litigation if he had been fired.

"This was in the best interest of the district," Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green told 12 News in her first interview since asking Peters to step down last week. "Our legal team ... determined this would be less costly for the district because he does have standing."