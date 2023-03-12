KINGSTON (WPRI) – No. 8 Bay View defeated No. 2 North Kingstown 42-40 in overtime to win the girls basketball state championship. It’s the Bengals’ first title since 2015.

“I went to sleep dreaming about this. Like, ‘Wow this would be incredible if we won it on the floor that I played in.’ It’s just a blessing,” said Bay View head coach and former URI star Dawan Robinson. “I prayed all night and dreams come true.”

Senior Siera Baptista was named the game’s most outstanding player.

“This is my last ever basketball game, so to go out with a bang like this feels fantastic,” she said. “I was honored to be the MVP, but I would give it to the whole team if I could.”