PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Bay View softball won its third straight elimination game on Wednesday night at Rhode Island College, 4-1 over Pilgrim, to advance to the state championship game.

Now, the Bengals must beat La Salle twice to win the state championship. Game 1 is set for Saturday at Noon at Rhode Island College. If it’s needed, Game 2 is slated for the following day at the same time.

Highlights from the game are in the video above.