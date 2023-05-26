RIVERSIDE, R.I. (WPRI) — Bay View protected its home field Thursday afternoon with a narrow 13-10 win over Rocky Hill.
The Bengals will face the winner of Friday’s Westerly/Ponaganset matchup in the Semifinals next week.
by: Aniekan Okon
