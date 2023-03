PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Barrington captured both girls and boys state swimming titles for the second-straight year.

The boys defeated Bishop Hendricken 383-371.

Eagles senior, Dartmouth commit Will McClelland set a new state record in the 50 freestyle. Hendricken’s Nick Andrews also set a new state mark in the 100 freestyle.

The Lady Eagles won their ninth-straight 320-265 over Prout.