Barrington, Mt. Hope play to 1-1 draw in girls soccer

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
eNews & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Top Stories
Hometown Hero: La Salle’s Jack Casey
Video
Top Stories
Jeff Bridges says he has lymphoma, cites good prognosis
Police: Man stabbed in Seekonk during altercation; woman arrested
Video
Q&A: How is the Regeneron antibody cocktail being tested in RI?
Video
Mass. residents in communities deemed high risk for COVID-19 receive public safety alerts
Video
Weather
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Pinpoint Traffic
Hurricane Tracking
Flight Tracker
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Newsfeed Now
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
TV Schedule
12 on 12
12 on 12: Atypical Election
Distance Learning Divide
Perspectives on Race
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
Street Stories
Who To Know
FindMyRI
Destination New England
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
Tim White
Walt Buteau
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Gina Marini
Inside the Mafia
12 Responds
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Nesi’s Notes
Pulse of Providence
Top Stories
Emails detail how Pawtucket officials resisted state’s push to reopen schools
Video
Top Stories
Former AG Peter Kilmartin now a Florida voter
RI Hells Angels president loses bid for new judge in criminal case
Carpenter: I’m still paying nearly double for building supplies
Video
Gun rights group goes to court to stop buyback program
Video
Sports
Patriots: New England Nation
Big Game Bound
Masters Report
Bruins
Celtics
Red Sox
Double OT
Hometown Hero
High School
College
Providence Bruins
PawSox
Friday Night Blitz: High School Football
Top Stories
Hometown Hero: La Salle’s Jack Casey
Video
Top Stories
Barrington, Mt. Hope play to 1-1 draw in girls soccer
Video
Hockey broadcast legend Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick to retire
Yianni Kourakis and Andy Gresh break down the Patriots loss to the Broncos
Video
Patriots fall to Broncos, 18-12
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
Top Stories
Newsmakers 10/9/2020: Warwick Mayor Debate
Video
Top Stories
The Game’s on 12: Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! moving to myRITV
Video
Newsmakers 10/2/20: A political roundtable; Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea
Video
Newsmakers 9/25/2020: U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse
Video
Cold Case Cards: Who killed Nathan Davis?
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
Send Your Spooky Snapshots!
Top Stories
Virtual concierge service allows people to revel remotely
Video
Quick & Easy Hairdo Help for the Kids
Video
In the Kitchen: Italian-Style Wedge Salad
Video
LaSalle Academy Semi-Open House
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Who To Know
Cold Case Cards
12 Gives Back
Rescue a Pet
Nesi’s Notes
Small But Strong
Veterans Voices
12 Salutes Local Veterans
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pandemic Pass or Fail
Opioid Crisis
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Barrington, Mt. Hope play to 1-1 draw in girls soccer
High School
by:
Yianni Kourakis
Posted:
Oct 19, 2020 / 11:00 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 19, 2020 / 11:00 PM EDT
Barrington, Mt. Hope play to 1-1 draw in girls soccer
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW:
Apple App Store
|
Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Tweets by @YianniKourakis
Don't Miss
John Oliver now has a sewage plant named after him
You can now rent an entire AMC theater for just $99
Video
Eagle Scout flies for his hero
Video
Mystic Aquarium teams up with local doughnut shop for penguin gender reveal
Video
Lemur stolen from the San Francisco Zoo found safe
Smithfield photographer doesn’t let his disability define his business
Video
Is your burger on the list? 101 top hamburgers in the U.S. picks plenty of community favorites
LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com
WPRI 12 Live Cams
More Live Cams