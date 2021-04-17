April 17 HS football roundup: NK, EG, Central, Cranston West pick up wins

(WPRI) – Many Friday night football games were pushed back to Saturday due to the inclement weather while some were already scheduled for the weekend. In both cases, that meant there were high level matchups around the state.

North Kingstown returned to form beating Burrillville 20-0. East Greenwich edged Portsmouth in a dogfight 10-3. Central outlasted South Kingstown, 25-20, in a back and forth affair. And Cranston West beat arch rival Cranston East 40-14 at home.

