Abrupt ending to high school careers still a shock for senior athletes

PROVIDENCE , RI (WPRI) – Many high school athletes entered the week thinking they were still playing for a championship. That dream came to an end on Friday afternoon when the Rhode Island Interscholastic League canceled the remainder of the winter championship season including the hockey championship series and the state basketball tournaments because of coronavirus concerns.

Nate Lussier and Liam Wholey were part of the La Salle boys basketball team’s win over Johnston on Thursdasy night, advancing to the Rams to the Elite 8. But that’s where the journey ended.

“You are in such diselief that the season comes to a close this year and you don’t get to compete for something you work so hard to do,” said senior Nate Lussier.

“It was very emotional, we’ve been working together for months,” fellow senior Liam Wholey said.

The two are teammates on the basketball and football teams. They won a state championship on the gridiron in 2017 but the ultimate goal on the hardwood won’t play out as they hoped. Still, they cherished Thursday’s win, knowing this situation could occur.

“We are very thankful that we were able that we were able to play our last game and get a win and spend that time together because a lot of people across the country didn’t get to do that,” said Wholey.