AMHERST, Mass. (WPRI) — On a picture-perfect afternoon in Western Massachusetts, the Taunton softball team turned in another dominant performance to down No. 1 seed Central Catholic, 6-1, to claim the program’s third straight state championship.

Taunton is the first softball team in the state to three-peat since Turners Falls did it in Division III from 2015-17.

The Tigers offense got on the board in the top of the second when Brooke Aldrich hit a triple and then scored on a throwing error.

Then the big blow came in the following inning. Louisville commit Ava Venturelli blasted a three-run shot over the center field wall to put Taunton up 4-0 and in complete control.

In the fifth, Taunton added insurance on a two-out, two-run single by Hayley Krockta to score Venturelli and Kaysie DeMoura.

Taunton ace Samantha Lincoln, a junior ticketed for Texas Tech, tossed a complete game and kept the Central Catholic offense to just one run after the Raiders averaged 11 runs per game in the four games leading up to the state championship.

