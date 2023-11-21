CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — You won’t find the number 24 listed on the Cumberland High School Football roster, but you’ll still see it out on the field.

Every Friday, one player gets the honor of spending 24 hours in jersey number 24.

“We came up with this idea that the player that went out that week and showed determination, effort, togetherness, our core beliefs within our program would earn the jersey for the week,” head coach Josh Lima said.

As the saying goes, “There are 24 hours in a day. Make them count.”

“We’ve had JV guys wear it, we’ve had the best player on our team wear it. It lets you know a guy’s been working hard and he needs to show out on Friday,” junior Ryan Snodgrass said.

Snodgrass said he was excited when he was chosen to wear the jersey.

“I think I put it on immediately pregame,” he explained. “Guys in the locker room were high-fiving me.”

Until this season, David Benskin was the last player to wear number 24. He was diagnosed with lymphatic cancer and had to miss his junior season.

“Every time that we went in to visit David, it was just, you know, ‘How are the boys doing? How’s my family doing? How are the guys?’ The only thing he wanted was to get back on the field,” Lima recalled. “So he did everything he could to get back on the field and actually came back his senior year and earned a starting spot for us.”

As the season went on, Lima said David was doing some great things, but then he got some devastating news.

“After his senior season, he went back to the doctors and found out that the cancer was back,” Lima said. “Unfortunately, in 2017, David passed.”

“We tell the story of David every single year to our players because of how hard he fought to be back with the program and how football meant more than playing the game and winning games. It was a family to him,” Lima continued.

Going into the 2023 season, Lima decided he wanted to bring back the number 24 to honor David — so he and David’s family came up with a plan.

In the locker room before each game, Lima presents a player with the 24 jersey: “Hey, we just want to let you know that you’re selected this week to wear the number 24 jersey. We’re proud of you and all the work you did this week.”

It’s a really special thing to see the 24 out there, and it seems like every week when these guys play in the 24, they seem to have their best game,” Lima added. “We know David’s looking down on these boys, and Cumberland football is something that meant the world to him.”

Junior Marcus Gomes said David is like their 12th man on the field and they want to honor his number because of how hard he worked.

“Even though none of us played with him, we’d have the honor to play with him,” Gomes said.

Because Lima always spoke about David’s strength and determination, Snodgrass said he and the team were excited to hear they were bringing back the number 24.

“Coach always talks about David, how hard of a worker he was,” he recalled. “If you think you’re going hard, think of how hard he was going. I was excited. I wanted to wear it.”

The Clippers are currently coming off an undefeated regular season, including a Division II Super Bowl appearance last weekend. They will host rival Woonsocket on Thanksgiving Day.