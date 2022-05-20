PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Portsmouth High School held a signing day on Friday for ten seniors that are playing sports at the college level. That includes three division one commits.

“I’m really excited to go,” said Colby Fahrney, who’s heading to the US Naval Academy to be apart of their track and field team. “I feel like I can take my track and field career to the next level.”

“It feels excellent, my dad played division one lacrosse at Providence College,” said Jack Cianciolo, who’s heading to Manhattan College to play lacrosse. “I really wanted to play division one lacrosse and follow in his footsteps so going there is awesome.”

“I’m very excited,” said Grace Boneu, who is playing lacrosse at Merrimack. “Just to be able to play at the next level was a dream, of mine, to finally accomplish that, it’s kind of finally coming true, so I’m excited.”