High School spring sports cancelled means end of careers for seniors

The spring 2020 high school sports season was supposed to mean the South Kingstown Rebels were defending their Division II softball championship.

“I wanted to come back in your senior season and end even stronger. We had that goal this year. We wanted it we did,” said captain Faith Hutchins.

RIIL made the announcement on Friday–news that everyone saw coming once Governor Gina Raimondo extended distance learning for the duration of the school year.

The brutal finality to a high school career is now a realization for Portsmouth lacrosse captain Connor Little, who came one game short of a state championship as a junior.

“Don’t take a day or a practice for granted. You never know when your last game is. Little did I know my last game was going to be a state championship losing. I would tell the younger kids enjoy it while it lasts because it flies by.”

Even with the disappointing news, seniors are still relishing the memories and camaraderie they share with their teammates.

“Some of the bus rides, are the best moments being on a team— hanging out being a team, hanging out before or after pasta parties are good to look forward to,” South Kingstown senior lacrosse captain Jack McCarty said.

As for next year’s seniors–the status of fall sports remains up in the air during the pandemic.

