In Division II, Scituate girls basketball cruises past Coventry 69-39 to advance to the championship game against Classical on Saturday at 2:15 p.m.

In Division III, Woonsocket holds off Pilgrim, 47-40, to advance to the championship game where the Villa Novans will meet Mount Pleasant on Saturday at Noon.

Both championship games will be held on the campus of Rhode Island College at the Murray Center.