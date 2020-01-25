High School Roundup: La Salle Cruises Past E-P, Lincoln Stays unbeaten in D3

Down 14 points with just over four minutes to play, Brown men's basketball scored eight straight to cut its deficit to six points but Yale displayed poise down the stretch to hold off the upset-minded Bears, 73-62.

Brandon Anderson scored a team-high 20 points and Tamenang Choh chipped in 12 points and 11 rebounds. Paul Atkinson scored a game-high 24 points for Yale and the Bulldogs received a career-high 20 points off the bench from sophomore Matthue Cotton.