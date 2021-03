In state semifinals action on Wednesday night, Classical beat Mt. Pleasant 56-53 in O.T. In Division II, Burrillville upset Wheeler 51-48, while Portsmouth beat East Greenwich, 64-54. Blackstone Valley Prep topped Davies, 83-59 in Division III.

In girls semifinals action, Ponaganset moved on against Westerly, 63-47. Mt. Hope punched their ticket to the finals over Woonsocket, 39-34.