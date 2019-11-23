Woonsocket pining for back-to-back championship wins

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Woonsocket is looking to win back-to-back state titles after winning an overtime thriller over East Greenwich last week.

But it won’t be easy taking on Mount Pleasant in this weekend’s Division-II Super Bowl.

Both teams had rough starts to the season but are now playing their best at the perfect time.

“We were banged up with some injuries, we had to fix some stuff academically,” Woonsocket Head Coach Charles Bibeault said. “These guys know that it’s hard-earned in school and on the football field, we knew we were going to get right and get on a roll. The goal was to get better every day and that’s what we did.”

WATCH: Woonsocket and Mt. Pleasant battle for the D-II Super Bowl Sunday. More during #Blitz12 11:15 @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/ZMQfUIQg3B — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) November 23, 2019

“We’re just looking forward to a battle, Woonsocket’s a very great team and we’re coming in looking to fight against them,” Mount Pleasant senior Joshua Richards said.

Mount Pleasant senior Fredrick Mallay also shared a fun fact about their head coach while explaining what’s motivated the team this season.

“He’s actually a history teacher, so he knows all about the past like nobody else,” Mallay said. “I think this season we’ve been making history, so getting this championship would be another good history lesson, to put one in the books.”

Woonsocket and Mount Pleasant are set to face off Sunday at Cranston Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for noon.

Eyewitness Sports will have complete coverage of all four high school football championship games taking place this weekend.