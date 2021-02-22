Woonsocket opts out of upcoming Fall II football season

The Woonsocket Villanovans, the two-time defending Division II state champions in football, recently moved up to Division I, will not be taking part in the upcoming Fall II football season.

School administrators and head coach Charlie Bibeault tell 12 sports that with their weight room being closed and challenges with facilities including no field with lights, it would be unfair to put players on the field to play a contact sports without a bigger runway to get ready for a season this time of year.

School leaders say its disappointing for the players and seniors who miss out on their senior year but they are prioritizing health and safety.