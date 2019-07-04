Will Blackmon, Kyle Rowley team up for second annual Combine Camp

After extending his football career to play at Brown and then in the arena league, Bishop Hendricken’s Kyle Rowley is teaming up with NFL veteran Will Blackmon in their second annual Combine Camp. The two hope to draw more attention to the caliber of athletes in Rhode Island and around New England. Blackmon and Rowley invite college coaches and scouts to attend their camp on Sunday, July 7th at Bishop Hendricken High School in an effort to help more student athletes play football at the next level.

Blackmon is also hosting his fifth annual Youth Camp, which is free to all athletes on Saturday, July 6th.

For more information and to register vist: http://www.rowleyqbs.com/combine.html