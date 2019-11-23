Live Now
Tiverton, North Smithfield set to clash in Super Bowl rematch

by: Eyewitness Sports

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Tiverton and North Smithfield are in for a Division-IV Super Bowl rematch, with the Northmen hoping to come out on top this time around.

Last year, the Tigers topped the Northmen 43-29 to take the state title.

“We’ve actually called this season a revenge tour,” North Smithfield senior Jack Puccetti said. “We’ve just got to get it done.”

While the undefeated Northmen got their revenge when the two teams met during the regular season, both teams know this is the game that matters.

“They definitely think they should’ve won last year, and we stole it from them,” Tiverton senior Nathan Upchurch said. “So they’ve marked their calendars since last year, and they’re going to come ready, and we also need to come ready.”

Tiverton and Mount Saint Charles are set to face off Sunday at Cranston Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 4 p.m.

Eyewitness Sports will have complete coverage of all four high school football championship games taking place this weekend.

