(WPRI) – Thanksgiving high school football action continued Wednesday night across Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts with a handful of Thanksgiving Eve rivalry matchups, both old and new.

Somerset Berkley defeated Central 26-22 in the first Thanksgiving meeting between the two. Moses Brown defeated St. Raphael on Thanksgiving for the first time since 2018 by a score of 21-6. Davies shut out North Smithfield 22-0 in their first Thanksgiving meeting. Johnston defeated Scituate 33-14, also the first meeting between the two schools. In Massachusetts, Bishop Feehan defeated Bishop Stang 31-6 in the 14th meeting between the two.