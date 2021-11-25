Thanksgiving Day Blitz: Rivalry games return after last year’s hiatus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After last season was put on hold due to the pandemic, it will be a return to tradition this Thanksgiving as high school football teams across Southern New England square off with their rivals.

Join us at 10:30 p.m. on WPRI 12 for this year’s Thanksgiving Day Blitz! Morey Hershgordon, Rosie Langello and Taylor Begley will have scores, highlights and more from around the region.

Here’s a look at Thursday’s matchups:

Rhode Island

Away Home Time Code Woonsocket Cumberland 10 a.m. East Providence La Salle 10 a.m. Stonington Westerly 10 a.m. Ponaganset Burrillville 10 a.m. West Warwick Coventry 10 a.m. Johnston* Pilgrim 10 a.m. South Kingstown North Kingstown 10 a.m. Portsmouth Middletown 10 a.m. Cranston East Cranston West 10 a.m. North Providence Smithfield 10 a.m. Rogers Tiverton 10:15 a.m. Narragansett EWG/Prout 10:30 a.m. If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode

*Toll Gate was originally scheduled to take the field against rival Pilgrim, but the Titans backed out because they didn’t have enough players to field a team. Instead, Pilgrim will take on Johnston.

Barrington was supposed to play Mount Hope, but the game was postponed after several Huskies tested positive for COVID-19. It will now take place at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 at Barrington High School.

Massachusetts

Away Home Time Code North Attleboro Attleboro 10 a.m. Seekonk Dighton-Rehoboth 10 a.m. Joseph Case Somerset Berkley 10 a.m. Fairhaven Dartmouth 10 a.m. Bishop Feehan Bishop Stang 10 a.m. Greater NB RVT Diman RVT 10 a.m. New Bedford Durfee 10:15 a.m. If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode

Several Rhode Island teams will be playing their Thanksgiving games Wednesday night: