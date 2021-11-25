Friday Night Blitz on WPRI.com

Friday Night Blitz Scoreboard // High School Football Schedule & Real-Time Scores

Thanksgiving Day Blitz: Rivalry games return after last year’s hiatus

High School Football

by: 12 Sports

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After last season was put on hold due to the pandemic, it will be a return to tradition this Thanksgiving as high school football teams across Southern New England square off with their rivals.

Join us at 10:30 p.m. on WPRI 12 for this year’s Thanksgiving Day Blitz! Morey Hershgordon, Rosie Langello and Taylor Begley will have scores, highlights and more from around the region.

Here’s a look at Thursday’s matchups:

Rhode Island

AwayHomeTime Code
WoonsocketCumberland10 a.m.
East ProvidenceLa Salle10 a.m.
StoningtonWesterly10 a.m.
PonagansetBurrillville10 a.m.
West WarwickCoventry10 a.m.
Johnston*Pilgrim10 a.m.
South KingstownNorth Kingstown10 a.m.
PortsmouthMiddletown10 a.m.
Cranston EastCranston West10 a.m.
North ProvidenceSmithfield10 a.m.
RogersTiverton10:15 a.m.
NarragansettEWG/Prout10:30 a.m.
If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode

*Toll Gate was originally scheduled to take the field against rival Pilgrim, but the Titans backed out because they didn’t have enough players to field a team. Instead, Pilgrim will take on Johnston.

Barrington was supposed to play Mount Hope, but the game was postponed after several Huskies tested positive for COVID-19. It will now take place at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 at Barrington High School.

Massachusetts

AwayHomeTime Code
North AttleboroAttleboro10 a.m.
SeekonkDighton-Rehoboth10 a.m.
Joseph CaseSomerset Berkley10 a.m.
FairhavenDartmouth10 a.m.
Bishop FeehanBishop Stang10 a.m.
Greater NB RVTDiman RVT10 a.m.
New BedfordDurfee10:15 a.m.
If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode

Several Rhode Island teams will be playing their Thanksgiving games Wednesday night:

AwayHomeTime Code
East Greenwich – 31Chariho – 20
Davies Career & Tech – 20Juanita/PCD/Wheeler – 22
Lincoln – 40Central Falls/BVP – 12
Tolman – 20Shea – 7
Scituate – 0North Smithfield/MSC – 30
Moses Brown – 7St. Raphael – 34
Hope – 6Classical – 41
If using a phone, scoreboard is best viewed in horizontal mode

More high school football coverage »

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 11/19/2021: Peter Neronha, Attorney General, (D) RI

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community