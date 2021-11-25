Thanksgiving Day Blitz: Rivalry games return after last year’s hiatus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After last season was put on hold due to the pandemic, it will be a return to tradition this Thanksgiving as high school football teams across Southern New England square off with their rivals.
Join us at 10:30 p.m. on WPRI 12 for this year’s Thanksgiving Day Blitz! Morey Hershgordon, Rosie Langello and Taylor Begley will have scores, highlights and more from around the region.
Here’s a look at Thursday’s matchups:
Rhode Island
|Away
|Home
|Time Code
|Woonsocket
|Cumberland
|10 a.m.
|East Providence
|La Salle
|10 a.m.
|Stonington
|Westerly
|10 a.m.
|Ponaganset
|Burrillville
|10 a.m.
|West Warwick
|Coventry
|10 a.m.
|Johnston*
|Pilgrim
|10 a.m.
|South Kingstown
|North Kingstown
|10 a.m.
|Portsmouth
|Middletown
|10 a.m.
|Cranston East
|Cranston West
|10 a.m.
|North Providence
|Smithfield
|10 a.m.
|Rogers
|Tiverton
|10:15 a.m.
|Narragansett
|EWG/Prout
|10:30 a.m.
*Toll Gate was originally scheduled to take the field against rival Pilgrim, but the Titans backed out because they didn’t have enough players to field a team. Instead, Pilgrim will take on Johnston.
Barrington was supposed to play Mount Hope, but the game was postponed after several Huskies tested positive for COVID-19. It will now take place at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 at Barrington High School.
Massachusetts
|Away
|Home
|Time Code
|North Attleboro
|Attleboro
|10 a.m.
|Seekonk
|Dighton-Rehoboth
|10 a.m.
|Joseph Case
|Somerset Berkley
|10 a.m.
|Fairhaven
|Dartmouth
|10 a.m.
|Bishop Feehan
|Bishop Stang
|10 a.m.
|Greater NB RVT
|Diman RVT
|10 a.m.
|New Bedford
|Durfee
|10:15 a.m.
Several Rhode Island teams will be playing their Thanksgiving games Wednesday night:
|Away
|Home
|Time Code
|East Greenwich – 31
|Chariho – 20
|Davies Career & Tech – 20
|Juanita/PCD/Wheeler – 22
|Lincoln – 40
|Central Falls/BVP – 12
|Tolman – 20
|Shea – 7
|Scituate – 0
|North Smithfield/MSC – 30
|Moses Brown – 7
|St. Raphael – 34
|Hope – 6
|Classical – 41
